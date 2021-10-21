Raze Network Achieves Market Cap of $7.17 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $364,275.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

