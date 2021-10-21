Raymond James Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Market Perfom” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.58 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.50.

Shares of RBA opened at C$82.97 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.57. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

