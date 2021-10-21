Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $138.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $125.72 and last traded at $123.97, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.19.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

