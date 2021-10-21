Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

