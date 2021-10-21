Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,978,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,791 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $60,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after buying an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

