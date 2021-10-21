Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $850.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Radius Health by 100.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.