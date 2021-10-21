Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 5.95% of DHB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

DHBC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

