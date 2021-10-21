Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.36 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

