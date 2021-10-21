Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.06 Million Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.70.

