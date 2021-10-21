Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.96 Million Position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.93% of Global SPAC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

GLSPT stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

