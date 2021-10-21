Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 499,900 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 499,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.07% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,446,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $1,941,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.