Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.