Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,138,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,640,000. Glenfarne Merger makes up about 0.6% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Glenfarne Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGMC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth $4,340,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGMC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

