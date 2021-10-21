Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 578,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURI. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,459,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,952,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KURI opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

