Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 425,000 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $10,411,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 222.2% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 557,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

