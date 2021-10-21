Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 600,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of DHC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHCA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

