Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as high as C$1.74. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 13,827 shares trading hands.

QST has been the subject of several research reports. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.68 million and a P/E ratio of -12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.