Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.24 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 437.41 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

