Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $655,000 Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

