Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $621,000 Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,806 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 38.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.57. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.92.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

