Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 13,896 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

