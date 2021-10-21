Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,880. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion and a PE ratio of -72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XM. Bank of America increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.