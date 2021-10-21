Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Decreased by William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $371.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.78. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

