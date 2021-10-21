Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Börse AG Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

