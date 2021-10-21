Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mazda Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MZDAY stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.