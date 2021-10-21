Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The AES in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The AES’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AES. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

