Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sempra Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

