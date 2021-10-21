Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Raised by Analyst

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,466,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

