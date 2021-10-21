Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,566 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHIL stock opened at $192.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $193.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

