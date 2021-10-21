Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

ALG opened at $147.21 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

