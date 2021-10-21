Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $8.50 Million Holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of AstroNova worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AstroNova stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. AstroNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.