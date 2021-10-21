Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,350 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Smith-Midland worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the first quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Smith-Midland by 19.2% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 38,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland by 441.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.69. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Rodney I. Smith sold 7,033 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $134,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $227,617. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

