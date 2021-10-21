Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDO opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

