Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Electromed by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELMD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

