Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

