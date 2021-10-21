Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 168 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Toro were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

