Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 8,870 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 34.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 639.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

