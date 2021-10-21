Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $312,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,014,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFG opened at $136.16 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.