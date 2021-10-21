Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $383,000 Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.