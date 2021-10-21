Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

