Prudential PLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $252.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average is $247.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $195.75 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

