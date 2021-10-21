Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $206.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.