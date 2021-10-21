Prudential PLC Invests $3.80 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,604.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,596.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32,080.20 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,938.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

