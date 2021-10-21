Prudential PLC Acquires 28,200 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.34% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth $1,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 407.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

