Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.