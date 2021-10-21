ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,177,000 after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.