ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 275,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 477,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.47 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.