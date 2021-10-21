ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

