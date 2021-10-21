ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $668,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,174,000 after buying an additional 275,183 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

