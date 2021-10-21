ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $662,000 in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

AMWL opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.